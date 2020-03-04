Shipp Daniel Harris DISTANT ISLAND - Shipp Daniel Harris, 73 of Distant Island, SC, husband of Sookie Harris, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence. Services will be at a later date. Shipp was born on September 20, 1946, the son of the late Florence (Daniel) and John W. Harris, Sr. Shipp graduated from the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He cofounded the Harris & Graves Law Firm which expanded nationwide. He continued his entrepreneurial ways in Real Estate Development and as a Restaurateur. His kindness, generosity, and intellect were reflected in his wit and love of life. Survivors include: his beloved wife: Sookie of Distant Island, SC; son: Shipp Harris, Jr. of Little River, SC; brother: Jim (Patsy) Harris of Florence, SC; sister-in-law: Ginger Harris of Chapin, SC; and innumerous nephews and nieces. Shipp was preceded in death by his brother: John W. Harris, Jr. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

