Shirley A. Pound
1945 - 2020
Shirley A. Pound GASTON - Shirley A. Pound, 75 passed Wednesday August 12, 2020. Shirley was born in North, SC on August 5, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Gary and Mayfield Manuel. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed helping others in need. Shirley worked for the County of Lexington for 32 years. Her favorite thing to do after retirement was going to churches listening to gospel music. The family would like to think family friend Cheryl Reynolds and cousins Terry and Sandra Pound, also Collette and Eddie Knight for helping out through her year and a half long battle with cancer, until the good Lord called her home. Shirley is survived by husband Donald Pound; son, Dwayne Pound; grandson Michael Pound and his wife Allison Pound. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of Gaston to celebrate her life. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
