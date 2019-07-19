Shirley Anderson Miles SWANSEA - Shirley Anderson Miles 78, of Swansea, South Carolina passed away July 16, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1941 in Kershaw County, South Carolina to the late Everett D Anderson and Grace C. Anderson Shirley is survived by her husband, Jimmy Miles; son, Trey Miles (Diane); daughter, Shannon Hardwick (Blake Covey); grandchildren, Zach Hardwick, Cody Hardwick, Dylan Miles and Kaitlyn Miles; and great-grandchild, Kohlden Hardwick. She was preceded in death by her, brother Everett D. Anderson "Butch". The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Beulah United Methodist Church in Sandy Run on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beulah United Methodist, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on July 19, 2019