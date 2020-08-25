Shirley Ann Ford GREENSBORO - Shirley Ann Butler Ford, 93, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 22, 2020 at Heritage Green Memory Care Unit. Shirley was born in Richmond, Virginia to the late William Bain Butler and Emma Berry Lloyd. Always industrious, Shirley was employed by the Virginia Department of Municipalities. She was also employed by Thalheimers, Hecht's and Macy's for 21 years. At age 85, she was the top salesperson in the men's department at Macy's in Friendly. She loved beautiful flowers and was a long-time member of the West Mead Garden Club. She happily served as chairwoman of the House and Garden Tour in Greensboro for a number of years. She was a substitute teacher in the elementary schools and was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church. Shirley loved her family fiercely and without question. Her favorite times were spent during the holidays with all her family gathered around her generous table. Shirley loved to entertain friends and family and was happiest during their frequent get-togethers. Shirley never met a stranger and was a faithful friend to those who knew her. She was kind, gentle and thoughtful and will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her loving husband, Winton B. Ford and brother, Earl Butler. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Winton Ford and wife, Martha, of Lexington, SC, and Richard Butler Ford and wife, Teresa, of Greensboro; grandchildren Lauren Michele Ford of Lexington, SC, Cameron Ford Crumpler of Winston-Salem and Christopher Ryan Ford of Greensboro. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Grayson and Christian. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Masks are required. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3901 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice/Authoracare of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com