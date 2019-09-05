Mother Shirley Ann Kelly COLUMBIA, SC Funeral services for Mother Shirley Ann Kelly will be held 12 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Friday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road. Burial and military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mother Kelly will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her sons, Larry D. (Leanora) Griffin and Greggory T. (Karen) Kelly; daughter, Teresa Kelly; sisters, Rosa E. Fowlkes and Bessie A. Jones. Condolences for Mother Kelly can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 5, 2019