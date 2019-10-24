Shirley Ann Martin COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Shirley Ann Martin, 76, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the home. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Martin passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Chester, SC on March 5, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Maybel Myers. Shirley graduated from Olympia High School and the University of South Carolina, where she later worked for 38 years in computer services. She enjoyed gardening and watching her grandsons play baseball. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her son, Tony Doug Martin, Sr. of Hopkins; daughter, Tonya Ann Martin of Columbia; grandsons, Tony Doug Martin, Jr. of Hopkins and Hunter Haygood of Columbia; and cousin/sister, Dreamer McMurray of West Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Martin, Sr.; son, William "Little Bill" Martin, Jr.; brothers, Paul Myers and Billy Myers; sister, Carolyn Belger; and aunt, Hazel Ellisor. Memorials may be made to Carolina Children's Home, PO Box 4465, Columbia, SC 29240. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
