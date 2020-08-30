1/1
Shirley B. Freeman
Shirley B. Freeman WEST COLUMBIA A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be requested and social distancing observed. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Shirley was born in Shelby, NC on September 1, 1939, to the late Royce C. Rothell and Aline Philbeck Rothell. She passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Shirley retired from Bankers Life and Casualty Life Insurance after many years of loyal service. She always loved a good game of bridge with her friends. Shirley especially enjoyed spending time with her family whether cooking during the holidays or just hanging around the family pool. Surviving are her son, David B. Freeman (Janice D. Nelson); sister, Janice Bumgardner; two grandchildren, Lindsey Beacham and Timothy White; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Harper Beacham, Annie James Beacham, and Weston White and Patti White. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, David Earle Freeman. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
