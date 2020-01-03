Shirley Bell Spires CAMDEN - SHIRLEY Antoinette Bell Spires, 84, widow of Jack Eugene Spires, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude Bell, Sr. and Ethel Gregory Bell and by her brothers James E. Bell and Claude Bell Jr. Shirley is survived by Jackie B. Sorensen of Woodstock, GA, Betty B. Holland of Camden, SC, Sarah B. Smith of Columbia, SC, Bill W. Bell of Lugoff, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated from Drake College of Business in Columbia, SC. Later she worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Data Control Analyst. She retired after 36 years of service. Shirley had a passion for cooking and was especially known for her delicious lasagna. She also loved reading and she collected beautiful glass paperweights. A memorial service, with visitation following, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Frank Griffith will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the Spires family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020