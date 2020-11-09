Shirley Best
September 2, 1944 - November 5, 2020
West Columbia , South Carolina - On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Shirley Lee Blazer Best of West Columbia, loving wife and mother of three children, passed at age 76.
Shirley was born on September 2, 1944, in Van Wert, OH to Orvie and Mildred Blazer. On April 5, 1964, she married her best friend and soulmate William Allen Best.
Mrs. Best is survived by her husband, William Allen Best; daughter, Lori Amick and husband Milford of Gilbert; son, Lary Best of Columbia; son, Lorin Best and wife Ashley of Irmo; daughter-in-law Lisa Best of Irmo; and grandchildren Blake and wife Jennifer, Allison, Kayla, Connor, Logan, Lexi, and River.
Shirley's love for her family, especially her grandchildren was very special to her. She brought so much joy and happiness to our entire family and everyone she encountered. Her life and legacy were characterized by her dedication and love for her church families. She fervently served the Lord through her work as the Financial Secretary at State Street Baptist Church in Cayce. She recently celebrated her 30 Year Anniversary with the church in October of this year. Shirley also had an extensive church family at Holland Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member and was a attendee of Sunday School at Trinity Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday November 11, 2020 at State Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service on Meeting Street.
