Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Obituary

Shirley M. Black COLUMBIA - Shirley M. Black passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She was at home, and had family close by her side until the very end. Of course, the family is comforted by the knowledge that this was not really the end, but only the beginning of Shirley's new, better life with her true Father in heaven. Shirley knew she was a benefactor of the love of God and the sacrifice of His Son Jesus, and was at peace and ready to meet them both. Like most people, Shirley's life had lots of sunny days, plenty of rain, and a few days filled with raging storms. She survived the storm when she lost her first husband Jerry Edwards and persevered to continue raising and loving her three children. The sun shone bright and clear when she found new love with Olin Black, and they went on to enjoy the sunlight and rain that comes with 38 years of marriage, a combined six children, and building a business together. Together they weathered the storms that included the loss of a daughter and grandson, and Shirley again survived the loss of a dear husband when Olin passed last March. Shirley spent over 40 years working for the South Carolina House of Representatives, and loved each and every one of "her Reps." They in turn adored "Miss Shirley" and issued an official Proclamation in her honor upon her retirement in 2019. Shirley leaves behind a legacy of love and service to her family, her church, and her community at large. She is survived by her children Greg Edwards, Lisa Rivers (Matthew), Cheryl Freeman (Rex), Tony Black, and Michelle Wadford (Eddie). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lexington with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church Senior High Missions, 415 Barr Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Entombment will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, Old Bush River Rd. Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

