Shirley Ann Jacobs Bostick COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Mrs. Shirley Ann Jacobs Bostick will be held Sunday 2:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Elgin, SC, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: her children, Sherida, Lolita, Isaac, Alex and Dontra Bostick and Eddy Addy; siblings, Mary Pearson, Siam Woodruff, Sandra Jacobs Carr and Simon Jacobs, Jr.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019