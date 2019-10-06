Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Bratton. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Wright Bratton IRMO - Shirley Ann Wright (Wiseman) Bratton, 80, of Irmo, South Carolina passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on October 4, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1938 in Drexel, North Carolina to the late Boyce Raymond "BR" Wright and Wilma Elizabeth (McNeely) Wright. Shirley retired from SC Dept. of Corrections as an Accountant. She loved her devoted daughter, her family and her little dog, Scarlet Rose Wiseman. Shirley enjoyed traveling, especially to the Biltmore House in Asheville, NC. She also loved researching her ancestry, working in her flower gardens and collecting dolls. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Janet Elizabeth Wiseman of Irmo, SC; her sister, Sabra Kay Wright Robinson (Larry) of Bakersville, NC; her two brothers, Charles Thomas Wright (Viola) of Knoxville, TN, James Dennis "PeeWee" Wright of NC; and her uncle, Dr. Gerald McNeely of Spartanburg, SC. She is survived also by a special cousin, Freddie Michael Setzer of Drexel, NC; and special nephews, David Adam Grindstaff (Lois) of Lincolnton, NC and James Erick Singleton (Angie) of Bakersville, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Scottie Sue Wright Singleton; and her brother, Boyce R. "Bill" Wright. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 86 Brushy Creek Road, Spruce Pine, NC, 28777 or to at . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

