Shirley Cockfield CAMDEN, SC - Shirley Wolfe Cockfield, widow of H. Carl Cockfield, died Wednesday, November 27. She was the daughter of Ruth Odom Wolfe and Thomas E. Wolfe, Sr. She was predeceased by her two brothers, a sister, and a niece. A funeral service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 and Fostering Foster at fosteringfoster.com/donate/ . Born in Florence, SC, she is survived by her two children, Brian Thomas Cockfield (Patsy) and Carla Gail West (Mendel); and her sister, Ann Wolfe Orr (John). Mrs. Cockfield was also survived by five grandchildren, Sara Hall (Ryan), Jay West (Arleigh), Amy McKinney (Nate), Erin Grell (Ross), and Drew West; eight great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Butch. Mrs. Cockfield worked in the law office for Claytor Arrants for seventeen years, in the state legal office at DHEC, and retired as the assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with Bob Sheheen. She loved her working career. A member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, Mrs. Cockfield volunteered in the church office and was a member of the Loyal Workers and Wimberly Sunday School Classes. Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2019

