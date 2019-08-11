Shirley Timmons Craft COLUMBIA Shirley Timmons Craft, 83, born May 27, 1936 of Columbia, SC entered into rest Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a long and courageous battle. She was the daughter of the late Homer T. Timmons and Eula Davis Martin. Mrs. Craft is survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2019