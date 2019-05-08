Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Grant Fraser. View Sign Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Grant Fraser LEESVILLE - Shirley Grant Fraser, 80 of Leesville, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence in Leesville, SC. She was born on March 7, 1939 in Whitmire, SC, a daughter of the late Herbert and Annie Mae Owens Grant. Shirley was an adventurous person who enjoyed traveling to new and exciting places in the world. Along with her husband, she visited 29 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa during their years in Europe. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and family, bowling and playing bingo. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard E. "Dick" Fraser; children, Mike Fraser of Leesville, Greg Fraser of Denver, CO, and Tracy Coleman and her husband Shane of Hampstead, NC; brother, Herbert "Herb" Grant of Lake Orion, MI; and 2 grandchildren, Brycen and Kellan Coleman. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, May 10, 2019 at Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Rev. Bill Ebener. Interment will follow in Whitmire Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9 from 6:30 until 8:30 pm at the Whitaker Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. On line condolences may be sent to the family at

