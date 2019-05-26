|
Shirley A. Greenwood COLUMBIA Shirley A. Greenwood of Columbia, SC, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was born in Waupaca, Wisconsin, on 26 Nov., 1929. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Schneekloth of Waupaca, Wisconsin. After graduation from Waupaca High School, and a long courtship, she married James R. Greenwood and traveled throughout the US and Europe in support of his career in the US Army, eventually ending up at Fort Jackson, SC. They settled in Columbia and raised their children. She worked for 20 years managing a variety of Hallmark stores in Columbia, SC. Shirley was an avid bridge player and played regularly with a variety of bridge groups up until her passing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand and great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, James R. Greenwood; her brother, Tom Schneekloth and her sister-in-law, Sherry Brandt. She is survived by her brother, Peter Brandt and her children, James R. Greenwood, Jr. of Columbia, SC, Mark Louis Greenwood (Pat) of Blythewood, SC, Patrick K. Greenwood (Bonnie) of Columbia, SC, Sue E. Greenwood Biggerstaff (Scott) of Columbia, SC and Leslie K. Greenwood Galindo (Clayton) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, James R. Greenwood III, Anthony Greenwood, Janet Hargrove, Cynthia Regan, Mark Greenwood, Jr., John P. Greenwood, Michael Greenwood, Breanna Greenwood, David Greenwood, Kristen Greenwood, Kaytlin Greenwood, Drew Fowler, Patrick Fowler, Lauren Biggerstaff, Carson Brown, Megan Galindo and Addison Galindo; great-grandchildren, Mark Hargrove, Nathan Hargrove, Landon Regan, Luke Regan, James R. Greenwood IV (Dru), William (Liam) Greenwood and Logan Greenwood. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Dunbar Dutch Fork Chapel located at 7600 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC 29063. Burial will be at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. following the Memorial Service. The family would like to thank Sally Schneekloth, her niece, who moved from Wisconsin to South Carolina to stay with her Aunt Shirley. It was a great comfort to the family knowing Sally was in her home to assist and help her and provided a much appreciated personal family touch. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 26, 2019
|
