Service Information
Memorial service 2:00 PM Gateway Bible Church Irmo , SC
Obituary

Shirley Jane Hahn COLUMBIA - Shirley Jane Hahn (nee Campbell), 91, widow of the late Robert Fred Hahn died at her home Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born October 3, 1928, in Mansfield in Richland County, OH. She was the oldest daughter of the late Harold Campbell and Rita Pearl Campbell of Mansfield, OH. Shirley is survived by her sons, Paul D. Hahn and wife Sharyn of St. Petersburg, FL, David M. Hahn and wife Gelsomina of Forest, VA and James P. Hahn and wife Valerie of Tyler, TX; her daughter, Ruthann McCallister and husband Keith of Irmo; fourteen grandchildren, Zac Hahn, James R. Hahn, Elisa Bowen, Matthew Hahn, Christian Hahn, Peter Hahn, Sophia Luce, Alyson Pane, Stephen Pane, Joshua Hahn, Jaclyn Hett, Luke Hahn, Judah Hahn, and Abigail Hahn; and ten great-grandchildren. Shirley graduated from Union High School in 1946. Following high school, she married Robert. Together they put their trust in the Lord Jesus at a Revival service in Mansfield in December of 1946 and chose to study for missions at St. Paul Bible College moving to St. Paul, Minnesota in 1947. She studied piano and organ and went on to receive a Diploma in Music in 1952. After graduation, Shirley taught piano in her private studio, and went on to teach music theory and piano at St. Paul Bible College at the St. Bonifacius, MN, campus after the college had relocated. In 1974, the Hahns moved to Nyack, NY, where Shirley worked as secretary to the President of Alliance Theological Seminary, serving as assistant to Ravi Zacharias at one point. She served in that capacity until Robert retired from his maintenance director position at the Headquarters of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in 1989. Shirley served as an organist throughout her life; Simpson Memorial Church, St. Paul, MN, Waconia, Alliance Church, Waconia, MN, Simpson Memorial Church, Nyack, NY, Lancaster Alliance Church, Lancaster, PA. She also served as pianist at Cornerstone Alliance Church in Ticonderoga until 2007. Shirley served as a deaconess, and small group leader in her churches. She and her husband Robert loved to sing in special seasonal productions at all of the churches where they served. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gateway Bible Church in Irmo, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

