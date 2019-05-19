Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Kingsmore. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Boughman Kingsmore 1937 ~ 2019 PROSPERITY - Shirley Boughman Kingsmore, 82, of Prosperity, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home with her loving husband, Fred, by her side. Born April 27, 1937 in Union, SC, she was a daughter of the late Audy Ray and Pearl Thomas Boughman. Shirley spent her early childhood in the Santuc Community of Union County and graduated as valedictorian from Union High School in 1955. In the early years of their 62 year marriage, Shirley worked to support the family while Fred completed his education and CPA certification. She was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church for over 55 years. As a volunteer, with a commitment to children's care and ministry, she served as a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader, an Extended Care teacher, a Vacation Bible School teacher and a Kids Café volunteer. She was also a long-time participant in the WMU. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and especially antique shopping adventures with her friends. She was devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed loving, playing with and caring for them. She was loved by her many close friends, and returned that love regularly. Survivors include her husband, Fred Lewis Kingsmore; her son, Freddie Kingsmore (Angie); her daughter, Patti Kingsmore Kost (Jeff); her grandchildren, Jennifer Kingsmore Waddell (Michael) and Mark Lewis Kingsmore; and her sister, Carolyn Crocker (Frances). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Rae Kingsmore. The funeral service for Mrs. Kingsmore will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, May 20th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock in the chapel of the church. Shirley will be laid to rest next to Gina, her loving daughter, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, SC. Shirley married her beloved husband, Fred, 62 years ago at Salem Baptist Church. A graveside service will be officiated by Reverend Fred DeFoor, at 3 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Salem Baptist Church, 1835 Tinker Creek Road, Union, SC 29379. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Shirley Boughman Kingsmore 1937 ~ 2019 PROSPERITY - Shirley Boughman Kingsmore, 82, of Prosperity, died peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home with her loving husband, Fred, by her side. Born April 27, 1937 in Union, SC, she was a daughter of the late Audy Ray and Pearl Thomas Boughman. Shirley spent her early childhood in the Santuc Community of Union County and graduated as valedictorian from Union High School in 1955. In the early years of their 62 year marriage, Shirley worked to support the family while Fred completed his education and CPA certification. She was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church for over 55 years. As a volunteer, with a commitment to children's care and ministry, she served as a Sunday School teacher, a GA leader, an Extended Care teacher, a Vacation Bible School teacher and a Kids Café volunteer. She was also a long-time participant in the WMU. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and especially antique shopping adventures with her friends. She was devoted to her grandchildren and enjoyed loving, playing with and caring for them. She was loved by her many close friends, and returned that love regularly. Survivors include her husband, Fred Lewis Kingsmore; her son, Freddie Kingsmore (Angie); her daughter, Patti Kingsmore Kost (Jeff); her grandchildren, Jennifer Kingsmore Waddell (Michael) and Mark Lewis Kingsmore; and her sister, Carolyn Crocker (Frances). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Rae Kingsmore. The funeral service for Mrs. Kingsmore will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, May 20th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock in the chapel of the church. Shirley will be laid to rest next to Gina, her loving daughter, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, SC. Shirley married her beloved husband, Fred, 62 years ago at Salem Baptist Church. A graveside service will be officiated by Reverend Fred DeFoor, at 3 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Salem Baptist Church, 1835 Tinker Creek Road, Union, SC 29379. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close