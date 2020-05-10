Shirley Lee Ann Riley COLUMBIA - Mrs. Shirley Lee Ann Riley, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Jackson, Mississippi on June 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Clem Wright and Lavelle Harwell Wright. Shirley was a graduate of Columbia High School and volunteered at Providence Hospital for many years. She enjoyed going to estate auctions with her "bestie" Becky, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Shirley also enjoyed luncheons with the Golden Girls group, as well as auctions at Bill Mishoe's. She loved animals and never went a day without one by her side. Mom always had a sense of humor. Anyone that knew her would understand "The last guy that kept me up all night was Mr. Coffee." Surviving are her six children, Shawn Riley, Jamie Riley, Tracey Riley, Kelly Phillips, Erin Blocker, and Brian Riley; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, aunts and uncles, she was predeceased by her former husband, Lt. Col. H.W. Riley. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of SC, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209; or Hospice Care of South Carolina, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.