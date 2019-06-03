Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Miles. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Miles CAMDEN Funeral service for Shirley Jean Miles, 64, will be held Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward with burial to follow in Centerville Cemetery. Bishop Derick Swails will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward, PO Box 343, Lugoff, S.C. 29078. Miss Miles passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Wilson Miles and the late Willie Alexander Miles. She was formerly employed with Skyline Manufacture and Wal-Mart. Shirley was a member for 56 years at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she worked in the nursery and church library. She enjoyed word search puzzles, baby sitting, couponing, visiting family members and helping older family members. She participated in blood drives for the American Red Cross. Shirley loved animals especially cats. Surviving are her mother, Elizabeth Miles of Camden; sister, Deborah M. Branham (Sam) of Surfside Beach; aunt, Eliza W. Lail (Grady) of Ridgeway; uncle, Bobby G. Wilson (Mary) of Ridgeway; niece, Sarah E. Branham of Surfside Beach; nephews, William Brett Branham of Surfside Beach and Stephen C. Branham of Surfside Beach; cousin, Rosemary Russell of Lugoff; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.. She was predeceased by grandparents, Preston H. and Maude S. Wilson; and uncle, Hyrum F. Wilson. Sign the online register at

Shirley Miles CAMDEN Funeral service for Shirley Jean Miles, 64, will be held Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward with burial to follow in Centerville Cemetery. Bishop Derick Swails will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Camden Ward, PO Box 343, Lugoff, S.C. 29078. Miss Miles passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Wilson Miles and the late Willie Alexander Miles. She was formerly employed with Skyline Manufacture and Wal-Mart. Shirley was a member for 56 years at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she worked in the nursery and church library. She enjoyed word search puzzles, baby sitting, couponing, visiting family members and helping older family members. She participated in blood drives for the American Red Cross. Shirley loved animals especially cats. Surviving are her mother, Elizabeth Miles of Camden; sister, Deborah M. Branham (Sam) of Surfside Beach; aunt, Eliza W. Lail (Grady) of Ridgeway; uncle, Bobby G. Wilson (Mary) of Ridgeway; niece, Sarah E. Branham of Surfside Beach; nephews, William Brett Branham of Surfside Beach and Stephen C. Branham of Surfside Beach; cousin, Rosemary Russell of Lugoff; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.. She was predeceased by grandparents, Preston H. and Maude S. Wilson; and uncle, Hyrum F. Wilson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close