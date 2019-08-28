Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Murphy Lamar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Murphy Lamar WEST COLUMBIA - Some people long to go on an adventure but others manage to find adventure in the way they live their lives. Such is the case of our devoted mother, Shirley Murphy Lamar, who lived life to the fullest and found moments to celebrate in each day that she lived. Shirley Murphy Lamar, loving mother and friend to many, died peacefully at home on August 26, 2019. Born to John and Etta Martin in the family home on June 23, 1936, Shirley showed a sense of adventure from the beginning of her very young life. Her parents owned the Martindale Country Store, a family grocery store located on Monticello Road. She regularly helped her parents with the family business and even drove a car at the age of twelve to help deliver groceries to those who needed them. She was born into a close and loving family which in addition to her parents included her sister, June Meronek. Shirley grew up in Columbia and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1954. While Shirley was adventurous, she was also firmly grounded in the everyday commitment to providing for and raising her four children, which she did superbly in times both good and bad. She was the driving force behind launching Time and Sound, a time clock business that is still in existence today. She also began a successful career in banking that spanned almost thirty years and encompassed several locations in the Columbia business community. Shirley was the best combination of a solid provider and an optimist who believed that it was important to have dreams and to believe that they would come to pass. As such, she never missed an opportunity to make memories with those she loved. In the early years, she and her young children took trips to the mountains in a brown 1978 Buick station wagon. Once the grandchildren were born, the tradition evolved into spontaneous trips to Breach Inlet to see the moonrise. In short, Shirley knew how to seize every moment and she did just that. Her pioneering spirit led to several unique ventures that would surprise most people. At age 38, she made her first solo flight in a Cherokee Piper single engine plane and some years later, she traveled by mail boat along the Alaskan Coastline with her oldest daughter and granddaughter, stopping at small coastal towns along the way. However, for those that really knew Shirley, these jaunts were no surprise at all. Shirley was also one to change course if needed. In the early 1980s, a two-week trip to Florida to see numerous sites ended with the first stop. Shirley went to church with friends and was introduced to the church organist, Bill Lamar. She quickly became the envy of the female parishioners as Bill was the most eligible bachelor in town. She captured his heart and two years later, they were married. In her later years, she traveled to places that she had dreamed of as a young girl, including Montana, Texas, Alaska, Greece, London, Switzerland, Italy, and a trip to Virgin Gorda with 23 family members. Her last years were enjoyed along the Saluda River spending time with wonderful friends and neighbors and watching her grandchildren fish and kayak. As a final act of her generous and caring spirit, Shirley made the conscious decision to donate her body to science in care of the USC School of Medicine. So this fall she will be going to med school and teaching our future doctors. This world is much better because of Shirley Murphy Lamar. She was a friend, mother and confidante to countless people, and she gladly opened her home and heart to them. She always celebrated the successes of others and encouraged their dreams. There will never be another like her. She was a living testament to the saying "wherever you go, go with all of your heart." Shirley is survived by her four children, Terry Carson (Bruce Cannon) of West Columbia, SC; Nancy Hentschel (Bob) of Richmond, TX; Truman "Pat" Jackson Murphy III of Columbia, SC; Laura "Lollie" Sertich (Chris) of Cumming, GA; five grandchildren, Robert Hentschel, Richard Hentschel, Jessica Hentschel, Emily De Matos, and Truman Murphy; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend, Joanne M. Wilson and her beloved dog, Roxy. She was predeceased in death by her husband, William "Bill" Lamar; a sister, June Meronek; a son-in-law, Walter Carson, a grandson, Will Carson; and her first husband, Truman Jackson "Pat" Murphy, Jr. A service will be held on Friday August 30 at 11:00 a.m at Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church with a reception immediately following the service. To honor Shirley's memory, donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 4335 Irmo, SC 29063 or Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road Columbia SC 29210. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many friends and neighbors that visited with Shirley in recent weeks and to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.

