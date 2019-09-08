Shirley P. Sturkie LEXINGTON Shirley P. Sturkie, 82, was born March 17, 1937 in Whitmire, SC and passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Osborne Pridemore and Ezra Daniel Pridemore. Mrs. Sturkie was a graduate of Whitmire High School. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, granny and was the world's greatest cook. Mrs. Sturkie is survived by her husband, Brice L. Sturkie; daughters, Pamela Sturkie Branham of West Columbia and Susan Sturkie Thomas (Ken) of Lexington; son, Jodi Brice Sturkie of Cayce; sisters, Rosa Lee Clowney of Union, Essie Fechter of Sarasota, FL and Alma Faucett of Union; brothers, Carl Pridemore of West Palm Beach, FL, Earl Pridemore of Union and William "Bill" Pridemore of Greer; grandchildren, Jason M. Thomas, Stephen R. Burton (Matt), Jeramy R. Thomas (Ragena), Tara A. Spelts (Robert), Zachary Sturkie; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bonnie Tippey, Carson Pridemore, Mildred Williamson and Robert Pridemore. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ebenezer Pentecostal Holiness Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019