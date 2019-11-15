Shirley Sumner Judd PUNTA GORDA, FL - Shirley Sumner Judd, 95, formerly of Columbia, SC, died peacefully at her home in Florida on November 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, SC. She was the daughter of the late George and Perla Sumner. She is survived by her son, George Barth and wife, Roberta; two daughters, Elizabeth Judd and Peggy Larson; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2019