Shirley Virginia Eubank Teed GREENWOOD - Shirley Virginia Eubank Teed, 86, beloved wife of Richard Kellogg (Dick) Teed, died peacefully at Hospice House on Monday, February 25, after a brief illness. A long time resident of Greenwood, Shirley currently lived with her husband at Wesley Commons. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Riley Morton Eubank. Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Ferol Teed Stroud, and husband John, of Greenwood, Sherrilyn Lee Teed, of Columbia, and Kelley Teed Watson, and husband Chuck, of Greenwood, and her granddaughter, Keaton Virginia Stroud, of Greenville. She was predeceased by her grandson, Carl Holloway Stroud. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Mrs. Nancy Eubank Shirley, of Knoxville, Tennessee. Private family services and entombment will be held Thursday, February 28 at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum with the Reverend Kyle D. Hite o?ciating. In lieu of ?owers, memorials may be made in Shirley's memory to the Carl Holloway Stroud Memorial Scholarship Fund, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, 9833 Old River Road, Pinewood, SC 29125. Blyth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019