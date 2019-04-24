Shirley A. Thompson HOPKINS - Funeral Services for Shirley A. Thompson will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Zion Benevolent Baptist Church with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mrs. Thompson will lie in state one hour prior to the service. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3:00 -8:00 pm at J P Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. She is survived by her children, Lillie (Nathaniel Darby) Brigmon, Shirley (Rodney) Whitehead, Freddie (Sandra) Brigmon, and George (Akilah) Brigmon; four sisters, Thelma Thompson, Louise Brigmon, Ruthalean Brigmon, Loretta Brigmon; three brothers, Leroy Brigmon, Louis Brigmon, Harry (Mary Ann) Brigmon; one aunt, Alice Bradley; four sisters-in law; four brothers-in-law; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019