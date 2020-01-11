Shirley Vanessa Montgomery Milhouse WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Vanessa Montgomery Milhouse will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) today at Pine Grove A.M.E Church, 120 Steward Drive with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are her husband, Roy Milhouse; daughter, Kamil Milhouse; sons, Andrew O. Montgomery-Milhouse and Rodregus Davis; mother, Evelyn Reese Montgomery; sisters, Evon Montgomery (Alfonso) Whitt, Gloria M. (Michael) Addison and Jennifer M. Williams; brothers, Leon S. Montgomery and Irvin Richardson; grandson, Jarod Davis; mother-in-law, Clary Ann Tucker; father-in-law, Christian Milhouse, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Laydean Hayes, Carrie Bull, Mary Milhouse and Sandra Tucker; brothers-in-law, Christian Milhouse, Jr., Dennis Milhouse and Willie James Tucker.
Published in The State on Jan. 11, 2020