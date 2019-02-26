Shirvy Davis IRMO - Shirvy Sylvester Davis was born on September 17, 1941 in Irmo, SC. He was the son of the late Willie and Bessie Davis. He departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters: Cheri Davis and Shirvetta Davis; Eight grandchildren; three great grands; one sister, Vernetta Davis-Riley; two brothers, Melvin (Sandra) Davis and Bennie R. Davis; one sister-in-law, Alfreda Davis; two special nephews, William and Michael Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends The homegoing service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
