Mr. Shondell C. Patterson
October 6, 1979 - September 23, 2020
Ridgeway , South Carolina - Mr. Shondell C. Patterson passed on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020. He leaves to mourn his father, Woodrow W. Patterson Ridgeway SC, his mother, Linda (Calvin) McCrorey Columbia SC, sisters, Liandraya Lunsford Columbia SC, Evetria Patterson Charlotte NC, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation only will be Mon. Sept. 28, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.