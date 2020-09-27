1/
Shondell C. Patterson
1979 - 2020
Mr. Shondell C. Patterson
October 6, 1979 - September 23, 2020
Ridgeway , South Carolina - Mr. Shondell C. Patterson passed on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020. He leaves to mourn his father, Woodrow W. Patterson Ridgeway SC, his mother, Linda (Calvin) McCrorey Columbia SC, sisters, Liandraya Lunsford Columbia SC, Evetria Patterson Charlotte NC, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation only will be Mon. Sept. 28, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.



Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
