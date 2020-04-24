Shonta C. Allen COLUMBIA - Eulogistic Worship Service for Shonta C. Allen will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2930 Colonial Drive. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Shonta entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of Cora Allen-Mitchell and Byron Bailey, Sr. Shonta was educated in the public schools or Richland County, graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1989. She furthered her education at Columbia Junior College where she received her Associate Degree in Business Administration. Shonta was a member of First Nazareth Baptist and a former employee of with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Surviving are her parents; brothers, Regan Mitchell, Byron Bailey, Jr; sisters, April Danielle Mitchell, Autumn Bailey, Brook Morgan, Jasmine Bailey; grandmothers, Sallie T. Allen, Thelma Bailey and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2020