Sidney M. Curtin, Sr. LEXINGTON Sidney M. (Mr. Sid) Curtin, Sr., 93, was born June 15, 1926 in Portsmouth, VA and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward L. Curtin and the late Virginia M. Curtin. Sid served in the United States Army during World War II and received an honorable discharge with the rank of Master Sergeant. When he retired from employment with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he began a second career as a homebuilder in the Lexington and Lake Murray areas. He was old-school, never having a computer or an email address and never using the internet. He preferred to pay cash whenever possible. On both his eighty-fifth and ninetieth birthdays, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of skydiving. He was a tough old bird to the end. Sid was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Elaine, and beloved sons, David and Eddie. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Krichbaum (George); son, Sidney, Jr. (Peggy); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his faithful companion, Freckles. Sid's family would like to thank his many wonderful neighbors for the love, care and support they provided to him, especially in his last months. Special thanks to Wellmore of Lexington, and All Seasons Hospice. Arrangements will be made by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. A private family celebration of Sid's life will be held at a future date. Should you wish to make a donation in Sid's memory, please consider Pawmetto Lifeline either through their website at Pawmettolifeline.org or by mail to: Pawmetto Lifeline, c/o Jack Sloan, 1275 Bower Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29212, noting Sid's name with your gift. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 22, 2019