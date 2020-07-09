Sidney Livingston

Sidney Alva Livingston NORTH - Sidney Alva Livingston, 88, of North, S.C. passed away on July 4 th , 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Sid was the 5 th son of 9 children born to Ewart Gladstone Livingston and Mary Wise Livingston of North, S.C. A student of North High School, Sid went on to enlist in the United States Air Force where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he worked as an installer of central office telephone equipment with Western Electric/Lucent Technologies, where he retired after 32 years. In 1952, Sid met Mildred Kathryn Royals and they wed, August 15, 1954. They established a home in Columbia, S.C. and attended Bayview Baptist Church where Sid served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Their union produced three children, Craig, Kathryn, and Amy. In 1967, Sid returned to North, S.C. where he and Millie established a farm and home for their family. They joined The First Baptist Church of North, S.C. and Sid served as Sunday School teacher, deacon, and sang in the church choir. He was a devoted Christian. He was an active member of Masonic Lodge 119 in North for many years and was elected to the position of Master. Later, North 119 merged with Oliver 133 in Swansea, SC. He was a steadfast member of the American Legion, Nelson-Bass Post 78 and held several offices for the organization. Sid helped to care for his mother, Mary Wise Livingston in her later years and was the cornerstone of his family. After retiring in 1982, Sid spent his time as a passionate gardener, avid golfer, and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling with his friends and family. Sid was a devoted son, caregiver, husband, provider, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Sid is predeceased by his parents, his siblings, Paul Livingston, Homer Livingston, Ray Livingston, Frank Livingston, Keith Livingston, and Sandra Fellows. He is survived by his wife Mildred, his children Craig Livingston (Angie), Kathryn Hopkins, Amy Livingston (Don Harder), his sisters Margaret Gallagher, and Carolyn Anderson, his grandchildren, Christina Zeigler (Daniel), Tracy Livingston Floyd (Craig), Wesley Livingston (Lisa), Richard Hulon (Margaret), Jordan Chavis, Hannah Chavis, Jessica Cordero (Miguel), Brett Barnhill, and Sadie Phelps, his great-grandchildren Joshua Zeigler, Abigail Zeigler, Elijah Zeigler, Ember Floyd, and Isaac Cordero. Special thanks to the caring staff at Regency Hospice, Columbia VA Healthcare System, Comfort Home Health Care and all family and friends who assisted with his care at the end of his life. The memorial service will be delayed due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the JJ Mack Fund at First Baptist Church of North, SC.: P.O. Box 189 North, SC 29112.



