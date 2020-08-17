Sidney Smith

Sidney Lawrence Smith DANIEL ISLAND - Sidney Lawrence (Larry) Smith, 70, of Daniel Island, SC, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, August 13 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Lynbert Earle Smith, Jr. and Mary Lewis Rast Smith and his brother, Russell Earl Smith. Survivors include his wife, Betty Ann Davis Smith; a daughter, Ann Marie Smith Glazer; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Alan Glazer; and grandsons, Coleman Lawrence Glazer and Cooper William Glazer. After graduating from Clemson University, Larry worked in his family's business, Swansea Milling Company. He served on the Swansea Town Council and was active in Swansea United Methodist Church, the Jaycees, the volunteer fire department, and many other community events. In 1980, he bought The Atwood Agency on Edisto Island and enjoyed renting vacation homes, selling properties and building custom homes. Larry served as mayor of Edisto Beach from 1988-1996. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island, the Lions Club, the volunteer fire department, the Edisto Island Yacht Club, The Edisto Island Open Land Trust and the Airport Association. Upon retiring in 2000, Larry moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL where he enjoyed spending time on his boat and with his grandsons. He was extremely proud of all their accomplishments and he enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private service will be held. Memorials may be made to Edisto Island Open Land Trust, Edisto Island Recreation Group, 806 Oyster Park Dr., Edisto Island, SC 29438. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com
). Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.