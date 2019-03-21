Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sierra Spann. View Sign

Sierra (Jayden) Spann BRONX, NY - Sierra (Jayden) Spann was born July 13, 1989 to Stephanie West and the late Kendell Spann in NJ. Newark,She departed this life Thursday March 14, 2019 in Danbury, CT. with her wife, mother and siblings at her side. At the time of his death Jayden(Sierra) was residing with his wife Madison in Bronx, NY after living in Columbia, SC. Jayden(Sierra) is survived by his wife, Madison Nicole, mother Stephanie West, sister Jordan and brother Justin West all of Robbinsville, NJ 1 brother-in-law Vito Martello of NY, 2 sister-in-laws Kimberly Atkins of FL and Alisha Cassis of CA, grandmothers Sallie Lyons of Columbia SC and Diane Spann of NJ, mother-in-law Marjorie Ransom of FL, cousin Al-Musa Lyons of SC., great uncles Jessie Lyons and Johnny Archie both of SC, aunt Halima Davis and uncle Omar Davis of NJ along with a host of extended family and friends.

