Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Visitation 10:00 AM Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC 1500 Broad River Road Service 11:00 AM Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC 1500 Broad River Road

Sis Mayfield Brabham COLUMBIA - Sis Mayfield Brabham, 85, of Columbia, SC, passed away on February 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sis was born in Greenville, SC to the late Charles F. and Grace Adams Mayfield. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Danny Brabham of Columbia, son, Michael Brabham of Chapin, daughter, Field Brabham of Columbia and daughter, Dale Brabham Murrie (Scott) of Columbia. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Caroline Brabham, Tommy Brabham, Watson Brabham, Zoë Murrie and Daniela Huber. In addition, she is also survived by her sister, Bobbi Caldwell of Winston-Salem, NC; niece, Terry (Mark) Hanna of Bryson City, NC as well as her in-laws, Dr. Ken and Mary Morgan and their children, Brabsie and Dr. Marc Randall, Dr. Kenny (Joy) Morgan and Dr. Tommy (Kim) Morgan. Sis was an outstanding student at Parker High School in Greenville, SC where she was a cheerleader and basketball player. One of her greatest joys in high school was to watch the textile basketball games. She attended Winthrop College where she was her senior-class president, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Physical Education, cum laude. Sis loved teaching and taught and coached at schools in Hollywood, FL, Spartanburg, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. When the family moved to Columbia in 1968, she involved herself with her children's activities, working in the home as the best mother and housewife you could ask for. As the children grew older and moved out of the house, she began working at the Cokesbury Bookstore, where she enjoyed many years of helping customers with their needs. As a long-time member of Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday school and Bible study, was a circle member and served as Superintendent of Sunday School for a number of years. Sis was a kind, compassionate and loyal friend who always had a smile for everyone. She loved playing tennis, shagging to beach music with Danny, traveling with her church group and walking whatever dog might have been in her care at any given time. The family would like to express their appreciation to Heartstrings Hospice for their loving care and devotion to Sis over the last two years. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 8, at 10:00 am, followed by an 11:00 am service at Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC, 1500 Broad River Road. Memorials in her honor and remembrance may be made to The Children's Program at Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC or to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC to the Class of 1956 scholarship for the Physical Education Program. Online condolences may be sent to

