Smiley O'Merle Shealy IRMO The graveside service for Smiley O'Merle Shealy, 90, of Irmo, will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063 at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Steven Taylor will officiate. Smiley was born on September 26, 1929, in Columbia and departed this life on October 11, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late John Oscar Shealy and Gertrude Ella Shealy. Smiley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of Union United Methodist Church. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at their main office on Assembly Street for 33 years. Survivors are his daughter, Nancy Shealy Bowers (Sterling) of Columbia; sister, Helen Derrick; grandson, David Sterling Bowers. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was his late wife, Libby Ella Shealy. Memorials in Mr. Shealy's honor may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019