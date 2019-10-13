Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Smiley Shealy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smiley O'Merle Shealy IRMO The graveside service for Smiley O'Merle Shealy, 90, of Irmo, will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063 at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Steven Taylor will officiate. Smiley was born on September 26, 1929, in Columbia and departed this life on October 11, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late John Oscar Shealy and Gertrude Ella Shealy. Smiley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of Union United Methodist Church. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at their main office on Assembly Street for 33 years. Survivors are his daughter, Nancy Shealy Bowers (Sterling) of Columbia; sister, Helen Derrick; grandson, David Sterling Bowers. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was his late wife, Libby Ella Shealy. Memorials in Mr. Shealy's honor may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to

Smiley O'Merle Shealy IRMO The graveside service for Smiley O'Merle Shealy, 90, of Irmo, will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063 at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Steven Taylor will officiate. Smiley was born on September 26, 1929, in Columbia and departed this life on October 11, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late John Oscar Shealy and Gertrude Ella Shealy. Smiley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of Union United Methodist Church. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service at their main office on Assembly Street for 33 years. Survivors are his daughter, Nancy Shealy Bowers (Sterling) of Columbia; sister, Helen Derrick; grandson, David Sterling Bowers. Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was his late wife, Libby Ella Shealy. Memorials in Mr. Shealy's honor may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close