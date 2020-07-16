1/
Solomon Brunson
1945 - 2020
Solomon Brunson COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Solomon Brunson, 74, has died, A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Brunson was born September 6, 1945, in Columbia, SC. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. He was the son of the late Earl Solomon and Bessie Brunson. Mr. Brunson was a member of the Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in Hopkins, SC. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Mr. Brunson worked as a custodian for the Columbia Housing Authority and Prisma Health Hospital, formerly, Palmetto Health Baptist for many years. Solomon loved to play pool, cook, and create beautiful artwork as he was a self-taught artist. He was a generous man and did his best to help those who were in need. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee Minson, Sr. Surviving are: his son, Solomon E. Brunson, Columbia; his sisters, Bernice Brown, Marsha Minson, Bessie Minson Furley, all of Columbia; brothers, Melvin Minson and Joseph Minson, both of Columbia, John Minson, Sr. and Gregory Minson, both of Kansas; foster sister, Betty White, of Columbia and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to include the Bakers, the Capers and the Spann families. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE aadicksfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
2548 Main Street
Columbia, SC 29204
803-254-4673
