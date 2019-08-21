Sondra S. Carter LEXINGTON - Sondra S. Carter, 78, of Lexington, wife of Robert Gibson Carter, passed away, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 12, 1940 in Georgia, to the late Randall Spell and Evelyn R. Spell. She was a member of Gantt Street Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of sixty years, she is survived by two daughters, Beth Zeagler (Ralph) and Kathy Randall (William); one son, Joe Carter; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Spell. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Gantt Street Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Rowell officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Private burial will follow the service in Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2121 Gantt St., Cayce, SC 29033. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2019