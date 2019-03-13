Sonja Lee Chapman LAURENS - Sonja Lee Chapman, age 51, of 458 Brandwood Lane, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood. She was born in Saluda, SC and was a daughter of Barbara S. Goodman of Saluda. She was employed at Walmart of Simpsonville. In addition to her mother, Ms. Chapman is survived by her brothers, Wendell Chapman (Kim) of Laurens, Jeff Chapman (Joni) of Prosperity, and Donald Chapman of Conway; her sister, Christine Pangrac of Saluda; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Marvin Lewis and Arthur Dell Sweat, Sr. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com Gray Funeral Home of Laurens
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019