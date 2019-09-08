Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonny Gresham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sonny Charles Gresham LEXINGTON Sonny Charles Gresham Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lexington Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Dan Williams officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Interment will be private. Sonny passed away September 5, 2019. Born in Oakboro, NC on November 11, 1927, he graduated from the University of North Carolina, and enjoyed watercolor painting and singing in both a barbershop chorus and quartet. He was a member of Lake Murray Sail Club, and the San Juan Fleet. He retired after 35 years as a Civil Engineer. Sonny was an active member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of West Columbia, and Lexington Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sarah C. Carson; his children from his first marriage to Macy McLester: Charles Gresham (Karen), Ray Gresham, Patricia Rogers (Richard); 6 grandchildren; and a large and loving extended family. Also surviving are stepchildren, George Culli (Teressa), Carolyn Stacey (Bill), Edward Culli (Linda); many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by a grandson, Jay Gresham, and a step-son, Adam Culli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission, or Lexington Baptist Church.

Sonny Charles Gresham LEXINGTON Sonny Charles Gresham Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lexington Baptist Church Chapel with Pastor Dan Williams officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service in the Chapel. Interment will be private. Sonny passed away September 5, 2019. Born in Oakboro, NC on November 11, 1927, he graduated from the University of North Carolina, and enjoyed watercolor painting and singing in both a barbershop chorus and quartet. He was a member of Lake Murray Sail Club, and the San Juan Fleet. He retired after 35 years as a Civil Engineer. Sonny was an active member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of West Columbia, and Lexington Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Sarah C. Carson; his children from his first marriage to Macy McLester: Charles Gresham (Karen), Ray Gresham, Patricia Rogers (Richard); 6 grandchildren; and a large and loving extended family. Also surviving are stepchildren, George Culli (Teressa), Carolyn Stacey (Bill), Edward Culli (Linda); many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by a grandson, Jay Gresham, and a step-son, Adam Culli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission, or Lexington Baptist Church. Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close