Sonya Drew
December 15, 1974 - November 25, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Sonya Drew, 45, of Elgin, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Sonya was born in Salisbury, NC, a daughter of Terri Russell Oddie and the late Walter Lewis Oddie.
Sonya was a branch manager for Security Finance. She was a loyal and dedicated employee for over 10 years, until her illness prevented her from working any longer. Sonya was very fond of her pets and loved them being part of her family. One of her favorite pastimes was riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles with her husband and attending bike rallies. She was always the center of attention and life of the party. Sonya will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to meet her.
In addition to her mother of Camden, she is survived by her husband, H. Michael Drew; children, Chet (Baylee) and Harlon (Bessie) all of Elgin; brother, Timmie Oddie (Autumn); sisters, Wendy Oddie and Nikki Jacobs (Reggie); grandson, Waylan; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, December 2nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A livestream of Sonya's memorial service will be available by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
