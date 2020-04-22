Sophia Athans Costas FLORENCE - Sophia Athans Costas, 86, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mrs. Costas was born in Columbia, SC, an only child of the late Tamma Sabbagha Athans and Chris Athans. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Biology Degree and was an avid Gamecock fan. She married Alexander Harry Costas and they celebrated 50 years together. Mrs. Costas grew up in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she played the organ and directed the choir. Upon getting married and moving to Gastonia, NC, she was the organist at the Greek Orthodox Church in Charlotte, NC. She and her husband, Alex, moved to Florence in 1965 and she became active in every aspect of the Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, serving on several boards, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and directing Children's Choir, and she also received the St. Michael Award. She also sang in the Masterworks Choir for years. They purchased and operated The Gangplank Seafood Restaurant on Irby Street for many years, while she also was a caseworker for the South Carolina Commission For the Blind until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Harry Costas. Mrs. Costas' family meant everything to her. She is survived by son, Lex Costas, Jr. (Kim) of Daniel Island, SC; daughter, Crystal Hanna (John) of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren, Blakely Alexander Hanna (Haley Grimes), Alexander Harry "Xan" Costas, III, Anna Jane Costas and Alexa Tamma Costas; and numerous cousins, whom she loved so very much. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends at a drive-thru visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 4:00 PM 6:00 PM. Visitors will remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family to pay their respects. Memorial contributions may be made to Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 2990 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2020