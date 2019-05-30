SFC (Ret.) Willie Knowlin Reid COLUMBIA Funeral service for SFC (Ret.) Willie Knowlin Reid will be held Friday 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at Saint John Baptist Church, 3404 W. Beltline Blvd. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held this Thursday evening 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. SFC (Ret.) Reid was born on May 8, 1930 in Georgetown, SC. He excelled academically and graduated from Howard High School in 1947. In 1951, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany, France, Korea (War veteran), and Vietnam (War veteran). After 20 years of service, SFC (Ret.) Reid retired from active duty and continued to serve in a civilian capacity as a Nurse Assistant at the Wm. Jennings Dorn V. A. Affairs Medical Center for another 20 years. Surviving are: his wife, Merritt Reid; daughter, Naomi Porcher; special niece, Linda Faye Thomas; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019