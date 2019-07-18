Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spencer Philip Prince. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Prince WEST COLUMBIA Spencer Philip Prince, 90, of West Columbia, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Horry County, SC on November 9, 1928, he was the son of the late Benjamin Gordon and Annabel Dutton Prince and the husband of the late Pauline C. Prince. Philip was a US Army veteran, a mason, and a longtime member of Pineview Baptist Church. He spent his working life as a self-employed barber and restaurant owner. He enjoyed cutting his grass, maintaining his yard, cars, racing, and above all, serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Philip is survived by his daughter, Phyllis P. Bost (David); a sister, Wannie Wilson; and grandchildren, Lindsey Bost and Michaela B. Keller (Max). In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul; and sisters, Pearl and Iris. Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Pineview Baptist Church, with Pastor Brandon Sandifer officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park, where masonic rites and military honors will be rendered. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

