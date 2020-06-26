Sprinkle Lykes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sprinkle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sprinkle "Goom" Lykes WEST COLUMBIA - The graveside service for Mr. Sprinkle "Goom" Lykes, 84, of West Columbia will be held 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Moriah AME Church Cemetery in Swansea with Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Hodge officiating. Mr. Lykes passed Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved