Sprinkle Lykes

Sprinkle "Goom" Lykes WEST COLUMBIA - The graveside service for Mr. Sprinkle "Goom" Lykes, 84, of West Columbia will be held 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Moriah AME Church Cemetery in Swansea with Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Hodge officiating. Mr. Lykes passed Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call the funeral home.



