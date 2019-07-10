SSG (Ret.) Luther Ervin Hicks COLUMBIA Funeral services for SSG (Ret.) Luther Ervin Hicks will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. (viewing 9:30 a.m.) at Round Top Baptist Church, Blythewood, SC. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. SSG (Ret.) Hicks retired from the United States Army in 1973. SSG (Ret.) Hicks was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Corine Nelson on August 7th, 1959. Surviving are: his daughters, Sheila R. Hicks Robinson and Glenda A. Hicks (Kenneth) Manigo; one brother; four sisters; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on July 10, 2019