1st Sgt. Victor J. Schwartz, Jr. (USMC, Ret.)
May 15, 1932 - October 19, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - 1st Sgt. Victor J. Schwartz, Jr. (USMC Ret.), 88 years old, was granted eternal peace on October 19, 2020. As General Douglas MacArthur said when the US Congress asked him to address a joint session in April 1951: "Old soldiers never die—they just fade away."
Victor is survived by his five children, Theresa (Gary) Kitchens (SC), Kathleen (Al) Leavitt (Fl), Donald Schwartz (SC), Victoria Randall (SC), and Donna (Cordell) Maddox (SC). He is survived by his beloved brother Robert Schwartz. He is predeceased by his loving wife Jennie F. Schwartz, his grandson Donald Schwartz, Jr., his sister Dorothy Mulleady, his parents Victor and Margaret Schwartz, and his best friend Sgt. Major Joseph Fricker.
Anyone who knows Victor recalls his passion for the United States Marine Corps, his faith and his family.
Vic served in the United States Marine Corps from 1949 until 1969. He served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War and in peacetime as a recruiter, instructor and organizer for the Toys for Tots program.
On September 22, 1950 at the age of 18, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for bravery in action against North Korean forces in the Seoul-Inchon area. The citation read: "While a member of a patrol attacking a superior number of enemy, PFC Schwartz, without orders or regard for personal safety, remained behind to cover the evacuation of wounded personnel." The presentation was made by Major General Edward Almond and Major General Oliver Smith, Commanding General, First Marine Division.
He was awarded a Gold Star in lieu of a second Bronze Star on June 10, 1951 at the age of 19. The citation read: "When his fire team leader and squad team leader became casualties, Corporal Schwartz unhesitatingly assumed command of the squad and led the final assault of the heavily fortified position, completely disregarding his personal safety in the face of heavy enemy fire."
He was also awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation with Silver Star, Good Conduct Medal with Silver Star, Korean Service Medal with six stars, Naval Occupation Medal, Armed Forces Expedition Medal, Marine Corps Expedition Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Presidential Citation with star, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, Navy MC-Parachute Insignia, Rifle expert 2d award and Pistol Expert 2nd award.
He also served in the Vietnam War in the 2nd Force Recon Company which performed deep reconnaissance and direct-action operations. He participated in Airborne and Amphibious Landings. He reportedly documented 22 jumps.
Vic was also known affectionately as "Saint Vic" to his friends and family at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbia. He remained a devout, practicing Catholic until his death. It was not unusual to see him napping or getting reprimanded by Sisters Maria and Cecilia for talking too loudly.
The term "without regard for himself" also appropriately describes his love and care for his family. Vic would consider his family to be his greatest accomplishment. He was a great father. He was a mom, grandmother, landlord, babysitter, financial analyst and carpool driver for three generations. "Gramps" loved his seven grandchildren: Jennifer Patterson, Michael Freeman (Amanda), Stephanie Leavitt (Nick), Donald Schwartz, Jr, Christopher Callahan (Cassandra), Brittany Sloan, and Steven Watts; and his step grandchildren (Debbie, Justin, Jesse, Brett, and Hunter). Gramps was quite attached to and humored by his great grandchildren (Ashleigh, Jordan, Austin, Chelsea, Sophia, Parker, Audrey, Madison, Sydney and Reagan); and great step-grandchildren (Max, Miles, Parker, Jack, and Eleanor).
Our family would like to give special thanks to Pop's neighbors, Wells and Joan Webster for keeping him supplied with homemade ice cream and always being there when we needed an extra hand; Eucharistic minister Mike Padua for religiously visiting,; the VA Home Health Team (Zack, LuAnne, Sharon), Amedysis Hospice staff (Brandi, Paula), Right at Home staff (Jennifer, Whitney, Tim) and to our beloved Lettie Winston (Daybreak) who has been our right hand, spiritual leader and family for the past four years.
The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., led by Mike Padua, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with a visitation to follow from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, Columbia, with burial with military honors to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.
