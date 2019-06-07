Stacey Elaine Archie COLUMBIA - Stacey Elaine Archie was born January 16, 1977, in Columbia South Carolina, the beloved daughter of Leon and Belinda Archie Rivers. Stacey passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC. She attended public school in Richland County, SC and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1995. Stacey continued her education at Morris College. Stacey was employed by Palmetto GBA. She attended Capital City Church in Columbia, SC. She was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Stacey leaves to cherish her memories: her parents, Leon & Belinda Rivers; her partner of 17 years, Glenda Bryant and her daughter, Monecia Bryant; four brothers, Corey (Terrie) Rivers, Coby (Tabitha) Rivers, Joey (Benita) Rivers, and Jaylin (Robyn) Wilson; three sisters, Tiajuana Archie, Tammy (Ron) Davis, and Lashinda Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The homegoing service for Stacey Archie will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 1101 Buckner Road. Family Visitation will be today, Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-7pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on June 7, 2019