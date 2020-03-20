Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacey R. Hampton Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Viewing 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 View Map Service 1:00 PM New Light Beulah Baptist Church 1330 Congaree Rd. Hopkins , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stacey R. Hampton, Sr. COLUMBIA - Deacon Stacey R. Hampton, Sr. was born March 6, 1960 in Columbia, South Carolina to Margaret Mack Hampton and the late Deacon Roosevelt Hampton. Stacey peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at PRISMA Health Heart Hospital. Stacey was reared in the Hopkins Community and was a proud 1977 graduate of Lower Richland High School. After high school, Stacey continued his education at Midlands Technical College. He began his professional career at Independent Life Insurance Company, retiring from Carolina First Bank. Stacey was a lifetime member of New Light Beulah Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and in various capacities. Stacey leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories to his loving wife, Carketa Mickle Hampton; sons, Stacey "Ray", Jr. and Sterling J. Hampton; and their mother; Monica F. Hampton; daughters, Leah C. McCullers and Michelle (Dr. Thomas) Easley; granddaughters, Royah McCullers, and Eden Segbefia; his mother, Margaret M. Hampton; his sister, Clarissa Hampton; aunts, Elaine Hampton, Myrann Hampton, Betty Mack, and LaMaris Mack; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends, all of who will dearly miss him. The homegoing service for Deacon Hampton will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 PM at New Light Beulah Baptist Church, 1330 Congaree Rd., Hopkins SC with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Hampton will be available for public viewing today from 2-8 pm and the family will receive friends from 6-7 pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

