Stacy Elizabeth Bagwell LEESVILLE - Stacy Elizabeth Bagwell, 12, of Leesville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 6, at Convent Baptist Church with internment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service. Stacy was born at Lexington Medical Center, daughter of James Ellis Bagwell III and Holly Ashley Walker Bagwell. She was a member of Convent Baptist Church, where she was an active member of the youth program. She loved to play soccer, sing, dance, and do arts and crafts. Surviving are her father, James "Jamie" Bagwell III; mother, Holly Walker Bagwell; brother, Aiden Bagwell; and many extended family and friends. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.