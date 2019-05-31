Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Stafone Brevard Jefferson COLUMBIA - On October 27, 1967 Stafone Brevard Jefferson was born to Alvin Russell and Emma Jeanett Jefferson in Columbia, South Carolina. He was spiritually raised in the Second Nazareth Baptist Church, Emmanuel AME Church and the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. Educated in the Richland County School District, he graduated from A. C. Flora High School in and went on to play for the Clemson Tigers of Clemson University. He also attended South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC. He had a special passion for caring for the disabled and special needs population and worked over 25 years at Babcock Center, the Rice Estates and the Department of Mental Health. On June 3, 2000 he married Tyra Latrease Fleming. He leaves to cherish his memories the following family: his wife, Tyra; two sons, Tevin Brevard, Jayden Brevard; daughter Jania Breanna; one god daughter, Nicole Seibles; his brother, Kevin Emilio Jefferson; his parents, grandmothers; Victoria Eikner, Earlene Jefferson, five great aunts, one great uncle, six aunts, two uncles, one sister in law, two brothers-in-law, mother and father in law, Melvin Jr. and Eloise Fleming; and a host of cousins, neighbors, friends and best friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jefferson will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 11:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held, today, Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4-7pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

